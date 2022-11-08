New Moscow subdivision breaks ground

Project adviser Rick Beebe speaks to an audience at the Edington Subdivision groundbreaking off of West Palouse River Drive in Moscow in this July 1, 2021 file photo.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Moscow City Council approved a nearly 14-acre subdivision at a meeting Monday, but not without some hesitancy over the affordability and water use of the homes.

The subdivision would be part of the Edington Estates, located on annexed land southwest of the University of Idaho Arboretum. The development includes nine single-family lots 0.73 acres to 1.57 acres in size and a private street.

The homes are expected to have one to two stories with square footages ranging between 2,100 square feet to 3,800 square feet.

Tags

Recommended for you