Moscow Education Association president leaves for post with Idaho Education Association

Local teacher and Moscow Education Association President Lacey Watkins has announced she will leave both posts for a position with the Idaho Education Association in Coeur d’Alene.
Watkins has been hired as region 1 director for the IEA, overseeing smaller affiliate teachers’ unions like the MEA in a region of Idaho that stretches from Plummer to the Canadian border.
In her new role as regional director, she said she will help build strong schools and advocate for students and teachers in North Idaho from her base in Coeur d’Alene — though she still plans to remain in Moscow.
Watkins has worked in the Moscow School District for the past four years and has been teaching in public schools for seven years. She was president of the MEA for one year.
She said she joined the union because she believes, “Teachers are experts and know what our schools need to support students and ensure working conditions.”
The inspiration and drive to do more at a higher level came from her time as MEA president, she said.
“I loved working for the Moscow School District, and I loved representing the MEA,” she said. “I think the wonderful part about this new job is that I’ll get to continue to support teachers — just on a larger scale — and really impact Idaho schools positively.”