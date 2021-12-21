The Moscow City Council on Monday finalized more details about its new grant programs using American Rescue Act Plan dollars to fund affordable housing, small businesses and nonprofits.
The federal government is allocating $5.5 million in rescue act funds to Moscow for COVID-19 relief. It received the first half of that money in June and will receive the second half in summer 2022.
The city has until the end of 2024 to obligate the money to certain projects and until the end of 2026 to spend it.
The city is allocating $750,000 for small businesses and nonprofits in Moscow city limits that saw adverse economic effects because of COVID-19. This includes a reduction in revenue or increases in expenses.
The city is still determining how people can submit applications, and is considering creating an online portal for this purpose. It is working to get the application process finalized in early 2022.
Maximum grant awards for businesses are $15,000 unless otherwise approved by the city council. Nonprofits that provide services for housing, behavioral health, nutritional assistance and education can receive as much as $25,000.
Funds will be disbursed to applicants within 30 days of the council’s approval and receipt of the signed grant agreement. The businesses and organizations that are awarded the grant must update the city on how it is spending the funds.
Moscow is also allocating $150,000 of American Rescue Act Plan money to its Affordable Homeownership Grant Program and two organizations are already approved to receive funds.
Moscow Affordable Housing Trust was approved to receive $100,000 to build five homes and Habitat for Humanity was approved $20,000 to build one home.
According to meeting documents, the average home sale price in Moscow increased 12.2 percent between 2019 and 2020. The city intends to allocate $50,000 to the Affordable Homeownership Grant Program each year to help nonprofit housing developers trying to provide affordable homes.
Monday marked the final city council meeting for Mayor Bill Lambert, who will be replaced by Mayor-elect Art Bettge. This was also the final meeting for City Supervisor Gary Riedner, who will be replaced by current Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap. Riedner served in his role for 26 years.
