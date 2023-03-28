Moscow officials discussed two major construction projects on Monday, including one intended to make a major north-south roadway more accessible to pedestrians.
The city was recently awarded $1 million in federal funding to create a continuous sidewalk from one end of Mountain View Road to the other. The Moscow Administrative Committee heard a presentation about the project from city engineer Nate Suhr and grants manager Alisa Anderson.
Mountain View Road is in close proximity to Moscow Middle School, the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center and residential neighborhoods. The goal of the project is to close gaps in the Mountain View Road pedestrian corridor.
One part of the project includes installing 1,600 feet of curb, gutter and sidewalk on the west side of Mountain View Road from F Street to Slonaker Drive.
Crews would also install 900 feet of curb, gutter and sidewalk on both sides of Mountain View Road from Joseph Street to White Avenue. Nine hundred feet of sidewalk would be installed along the Latah Fairgrounds access road and a pedestrian warning beacon would be placed next to Heron’s Hideout
Moscow would fund the remaining $710,000 cost of the project, which is anticipated to begin construction in 2025.
The Moscow City Council on Monday will vote on a state and local agreement for the design of the project.
City staff also hope to take on a $1.5 million construction project to install a water main along the Pullman Highway. It would stretch from the area of Hatley Way to the area of Best Western Plus University Inn, city engineer Bob Buvel told the administrative committee.
“The line is going to be laid on the south side of the highway behind the curb so impacts to the highway traffic is going to be pretty light,” Buvel said.
He added that the nearby bike path will remain open during construction.
Buvel said the project will eliminate an old water main that is at the end of its life.
The Moscow City Council on Monday will vote on the $1.5 million bid from DEBCO Construction, which is based in Orofino.
Moscow would use American Rescue Plan Act money designated for water system improvements to fund the project, which is expected to begin this year.