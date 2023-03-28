Moscow officials discussed two major construction projects on Monday, including one intended to make a major north-south roadway more accessible to pedestrians.

The city was recently awarded $1 million in federal funding to create a continuous sidewalk from one end of Mountain View Road to the other. The Moscow Administrative Committee heard a presentation about the project from city engineer Nate Suhr and grants manager Alisa Anderson.

Mountain View Road is in close proximity to Moscow Middle School, the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center and residential neighborhoods. The goal of the project is to close gaps in the Mountain View Road pedestrian corridor.

Recommended for you