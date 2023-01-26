Members of the League of Women Voters met over Zoom to discuss education funding in Idaho.

The presenters included members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho Legislative Action Committee and representatives from the group Totally Dedicated Advocates Dedicated to Students, or TOADS, who will discuss how bills are being developed and what education bills are currently in the state legislature.

The presentation came during “Education Week” in the state Legislature and the Idaho Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will be discussing education funding throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you