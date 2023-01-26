Members of the League of Women Voters met over Zoom to discuss education funding in Idaho.
The presenters included members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho Legislative Action Committee and representatives from the group Totally Dedicated Advocates Dedicated to Students, or TOADS, who will discuss how bills are being developed and what education bills are currently in the state legislature.
The presentation came during “Education Week” in the state Legislature and the Idaho Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will be discussing education funding throughout the week.
“Education funding is one of the most important issues the legislature will tackle this year and every year,” said LWV member Jean Henscheid.
LWV member Kathy Dawes presented on some of the history of the League of Women Voters’ studies on education and the recent update to the study. She said the measure of inadequate funding can be found in supplemental levies, shortened school weeks and buildings.
“It has become clear that action is needed immediately,” Dawes said.
Schools in Idaho are funded through the state through the general fund and state dedicated funds like the lottery. Other funding can come from the federal government, local funds like property taxes, and private funds or foundations, Dawes said.
Dawes said the TOADS group found Idaho schools had been underfunded by $1.3 billion a year and the group has written two proposed bills that address the concerns raised by the LWV. The bills aim to cover immediate funding and long-term solutions.
The first proposed bill would create a $1.2 billion “Education Enhancement Fund,” which would provide salary increases, and provide grants for new buildings and remodeling current facilities. It would also lower property taxes by paying off current K-12 levies and 25% of future levies.
The second proposed bill would remove 43 special interest sales tax exemptions and reduce overall sales tax from 6% to 4%, Dawes said. It would charge sales tax on 17 service areas previously not taxed and generate more than $1 billion a year for the general fund. If passed, the bill would go into effect after a citizen’s advisory ballot.
TOADS member Robert Huntley said routing slips are currently being printed for the proposed bills, and the drafted legislation will next be discussed in committee. These proposals are not guaranteed to become bills and are not available to the public.
Education savings accounts, vouchers and empowering parents grants are alternatives for educational funding, Dawes said. The LWV didn’t have stances on these alternatives yet, but the group was firm in its opinion of not wanting funding taken away from public education, Dawes said.
Henscheid said those who want to get involved could watch committee hearings, which are available at legislature.idaho.gov.
Education funding goes through the House and Senate education committees, the Revenue and Taxation committee and the Joint Finance and Appropriations committee, Henscheid said. She encouraged those interested in helping further the education funding efforts to talk to their legislators, give testimony at legislature sessions and vote.