A 32-year-old missing Moscow man was found dead just before 5 p.m. Monday evening in Palouse River on West Palouse River Drive in Moscow, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier.
The cause of death for Justin-Keith Scherer, aka JK Scherer, is under investigation, according to the MPD. A post on the city of Moscow Facebook page said a resident found Scherer’s body and Scherer’s family has been notified.
Scherer’s family contacted police after receiving a phone call during which Scherer made several concerning statements, a previous Moscow Facebook post said. It was reported that Scherer walked away from his residence on the 600 block of Palouse River Drive at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.