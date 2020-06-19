A 67-year-old Moscow man has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a child, according to court documents.
The victim, 15, described to a police detective two incidents in which John Creutzberg allegedly abused her sexually in October in Latah County, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Creutzberg was charged with sexual abuse of a child in March.
According to the court documents, Creutzberg allegedly sexually abused the girl since she was 6- or 7-years-old in Latah, Benewah and Nez Perce counties. The victim told the detective the abuse happened “more times than she can count,” the documents said.
Creutzberg is scheduled in court for a status conference at 1:30 p.m. July 9 in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.
Moscow Police Department officers initially arrested Creutzberg in November on a warrant stemming from a sex offense case — in which Creutzberg was the suspect — that the Lewiston Police Department was investigating, according to court documents.
Creutzberg pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child sex abuse in March in Nez Perce County District Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced for those counts at 10 a.m. Wednesday in front of Judge Jeff Brudie.
The maximum punishment in Idaho for sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 is 25 years in prison.