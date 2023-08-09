Stefan Yauchzee

Owner Stefan Yauchzee pours a class of Revision Hazy Life IPA on at Pour Company in Moscow in this January 2022 file photo.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Two central Washington breweries and two Idaho residents are suing the state of Idaho over its beer distribution laws.

Dwinell Country Ales, from Goldendale, Wash., and Varietal Beer Co., of Sunnyside, Wash., filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Aug. 4. The breweries, along with Pocatello resident Jane Roberts and Moscow resident Stefan Yauchzee, are arguing that Idaho’s law prohibiting out-of-state entities from self-distributing beer to retailers is unconstitutional.

The defendants are Capt. Rocky Gripton, the chief of the Alcohol Beverage Control division of the Idaho State Police, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

