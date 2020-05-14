A 26-year-old Moscow man was sentenced Wednesday in Latah County 2nd District Court in Moscow to five years of sex offender probation after raping a 15-year-old girl in December.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said Judge John Judge followed a Rule 11 plea agreement reached between the prosecution and defense and withheld judgment in the case.
The judgment means that if the convicted man, Anthony Hatchell, successfully completes probation, he can petition the court to dismiss the charge, Jennings said. If he violates a condition of his probation, Judge can impose the maximum punishment of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Hatchell must register as a sex offender.
Hatchell was arrested Dec. 28 for suspicion of rape and lewd conduct with a child younger than 16, but was only charged with rape, after having sex with the girl at Mountain View Park in Moscow.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Tyson Berrett said in December an officer on patrol noticed a parked car with the engine running at the park and discovered Hatchell and the girl. The officer learned the two allegedly had sex and Hatchell was arrested.
Hatchell pleaded guilty to rape Jan. 13 as part of the Rule 11 plea agreement. He was then released from Latah County Jail pursuant to the agreement.