Moscow Middle School will close Friday after a third of its 499 students stayed home sick Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said most parents reported flu-like symptoms. On Thursday, absenteeism was around 26%. Bailey says he hopes the three-day break will be enough to slow the spread.

“I would remind people that it doesn’t hurt for them to have their kids wear masks, if they feel comfortable doing that,” he said. “We’re not making it mandatory. But as we saw with COVID, it did reduce cases.”

