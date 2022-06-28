Moscow planning wastewater upgrades

Moscow is preparing to upgrade its water reclamation facility that treats 1.68 million gallons of wastewater a day.
On Monday, the city council approved a study that outlines the improvements that need to take place during the next 20 years to ensure the facility, located off Pullman Road near the University of Idaho campus, is in compliance with federal regulations. The study was completed by J-U-B Engineers.
The first on the priority list is cooling the water that is discharged into Paradise Creek. Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor, said the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System requires the temperature to be no warmer than 18 degrees centigrade during the hottest months. He said the water currently can be as high as 22 degrees, depending on the month.
The temperature is the only standard the facility does not meet as part of its state permit.
The most feasible option, according to the study, is to install chillers to cool the water. This would have an initial cost of 5.8 million, then cost approximately that much to operate each year because of the amount of electricity required. This is the preferred option over building lagoons, which require substantial land and money.
The city is planning to install chillers in the next five years, along with a system that disinfects the water using ultraviolet light instead of chlorine.
City Supervisor Bill Belknap said installing the chillers and the UV light system are already included in the city’s capital improvement fund.
The Moscow City Council on Tuesday also accepted a $270,492 bid from M.L. Albright & Sons for construction work intended to make intersections near Moscow Middle School safer for pedestrians.
Moscow will use $250,000 in grant money from the state’s Children Pedestrian Safety Program to fund construction on the D Street and Mountain View Road intersection, and the intersection of B and Cleveland streets.
The work is anticipated to be completed in August.
The D Street and Mountain View Road work includes eliminating left-turn lanes, replacing sidewalks and installing pedestrian ramps.
The B and Cleveland streets intersection includes replacing an asphalt pathway, replacing sidewalk and installing a pedestrian ramp to make it safer for students to be dropped off for school.
The council also approved a management plan for Harvest Park, a proposed edible forest on Southview Avenue.
The goal of the park is to allow the public to harvest fruits and nuts from trees, shrubs and other flora that are planted at the park.
According to the management plan, harvesting fruits and nuts from Harvest Park will not include commercial sales and will be based on “the honor system, common courtesy, and a first-come, first-served basis for the public.”
Visitors will be able to pick their own food, but will be asked to pick only what they need. There will not be bagging limits, but the city reserves the right to modify that policy.
If there is a surplus of supply, the city may contact nonprofit groups to collect the food.
David Schott, Moscow Parks and Facilities manager, told the Daily News last week the city will begin phased development of the park’s interior in fiscal year 2024, as the budget allows. He said volunteers planted some trees on the periphery of the park last year.
