Moscow police chief: ‘We’re going to solve this’

Moscow Chief of Police James Fry answers questions at a press conference on the four-person homicide in Moscow at the ICCU Arena on Sunday.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Moscow police chief on Thursday explained why police have held back information from the public regarding the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

James Fry also expressed confidence that the team of investigators will solve the case, even though no suspect has been identified yet.

Nearly three weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed in their King Road residence, little information has been shared to answer questions like how the suspect got into the residence, who specifically was targeted and why other roommates were spared.

