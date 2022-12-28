The Moscow Police Department confirmed Tuesday it doesn’t believe a University of Idaho professor is involved in the Nov. 13 homicides that left four UI students dead.
News outlets reported last week that Rebecca Scofield, chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for posting videos on TikTok alleging the professor ordered the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
Scofield and her attorneys deny this allegation as well as the allegation she had a personal relationship with one of the victims. The suit alleges Guillard damaged Scofield’s reputation, made her the subject of online threats and made her fear for her family’s safety.