The Moscow Renaissance Fair, normally held at East City Park, will be downtown on the same day as the first Moscow Farmers Market of the season.
The fair will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 on Main Street from First to Third streets on the north side of the farmers market. The farmers market will run during the same time period on Main Street from Third to Sixth streets.
The fair will include local crafters, do-it-yourself children’s activities to-go, music and a parade at 2 p.m. from downtown to East City Park with the Wild Thang Dragon.