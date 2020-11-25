The Rotary Club of Moscow last week donated $300 worth of holiday food items to the Moscow Food Bank.
Items donated included canned/packaged goods of turkey stuffing, pumpkin, evaporated milk, sliced pineapple, sweet corn, cranberry sauce, soup, broth, green beans and potatoes. In addition to food, the club contributed a donation of $485 cash.
Whitman County Library branches to be closed Thursday, Friday
All branches of Whitman County Library will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Due-dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure and no late fines will be charged for those days.
Drop boxes will remain open at all locations for returned items. Access to the library’s digital catalog and other electronic databases remains available by visiting the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.