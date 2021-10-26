After more than a decade without a contested election, two members of the Moscow School Board will face challenges when school district patrons go to the polls Nov. 2.
In Zone 2, incumbent Ken Faunce is facing challenger Kendra Pickard. In Zone 5, incumbent Brian Kennedy is facing challenger Tim Halvorson.
The incumbent candidates said during a virtual candidate forum Monday hosted by the Moscow Education Association they felt more qualified to serve in the role, with years of experience on the school board already under their belts.
“I feel more qualified to help the community,” Kennedy said. “Serving on the board makes you realize not only that it’s a more complicated process of how the entire school district runs, but it also emboldens you with a new sense of the importance the board serves.”
Halvorson thanked the current board members for their contributions, but cited issues with communication.
“First, I want to just say that I have the most respect for the current board members, and the time they spend away from their families to do the job is not easy,” he said. “But I do think there has been some absolutely horrendous amounts of lack of communication.”
Kennedy said communication can always be improved, however he believes it’s gotten better over the last three years he served on the school board.
Pickard also brought her frustrations to the table.
“I was motivated by frustration with last year and what happened,” Pickard said. “Just the whole virtual process and there was a lot of unleft accountability.”
Pickard dropped out of the race earlier this month to avoid splitting votes with another challenger, Phillip Hutton, against Faunce, the current chair of the school board. However, she reentered the race after Hutton dropped out. (see accompanying story)
Both of the candidates’ names will appear on the ballots because they’ve already been printed.
Moderator Gerald Dalebout, a history teacher at Moscow High School, asked candidates what they’d like to see regarding current COVID-19 safety protocols in the school district.
“I think the safety protocols we have in place have been pretty successful,” Faunce said. “We’ve had almost no spread of COVID-19 within the classroom.”
Faunce recalled the moment last week when Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey reported the first case of COVID-19 linked to a classroom in one of the school district’s buildings.
Out of an abundance of caution, an entire kindergarten classroom was sent home for a few days to isolate.
“Some students are gone a lot and they have to be quarantined and this puts an extra burden, not only on the families and the student, but on the teachers as well,” Faunce said. “The district has been working to try to help alleviate those areas as much as they can.”
One question, submitted by a viewer, asked candidates whether they supported masking in schools.
Each of the candidates answered yes, although some with varying degrees of enthusiasm.
“That’s a loaded question,” Pickard said. “For now, ‘yes.’”
Kennedy said he would absolutely support a masking policy for the remainder of the semester.
“We’ll look at the data between now and then to determine what we will do come February.”
