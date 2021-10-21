The Moscow Education Association will have a virtual candidate forum Monday for two contested school board races in the Moscow School District.
Marianne Sletteland, one of the association’s presidents, said the forum will be a great way to get information to voters about the candidates.
The current chair of the school board, Ken Faunce, is running for reelection in Zone 2 against newcomer Phillip Hutton. Another incumbent, Brian Kennedy, is defending his seat in Zone 5 against Tim Halvorson.
Kendra Pickard recently withdrew from the election after filing candidacy for Zone 2 in September. However, her name will still appear on the ballot.
The forum, moderated by Gerald Dalebout, will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday. The link to the meeting is this shortened web URL: bit.ly/3aWzFhq