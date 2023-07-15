Three people who sued the city of Moscow for allegedly violating their First Amendment rights during a 2020 religious gathering will be paid a total of $300,000 to settle their civil lawsuit, the city announced Friday.

Gabriel Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet sued the city over an incident in September 2020, when they were part of a Christ Church event at the Moscow City Hall parking lot. The “psalm sing” was intended to be a protest of the city’s mandate for masks and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moscow police cited Rench, the Bohnets and two others for suspicion of violating the city’s public health emergency order. In addition to the citations, Rench was arrested but not charged with allegedly refusing to identify himself to police and the Bohnets were arrested for suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers after allegedly refusing to identify themselves.

Tags

Recommended for you