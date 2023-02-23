The Moscow School District Board of Trustees narrowed down its list of finalists for the superintendent position to three.
The finalists are Shawn Tiegs, superintendent of the Nez Perce School District; Daniel Barker, director of federal programs at Anchorage School District in Alaska; and Brian Lee, principal of Orofino Junior-Senior High School.
“We are in the process of arranging for the three finalists to visit Moscow and planning the schedule for the candidates to interact with various stakeholder groups while they are here as well as the final interview with the Board of Trustees in executive session,” Moscow School Board Chairperson Ken Faunce said in a statement. “As soon as we have finalized that schedule, we will announce it.”