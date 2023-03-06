A Moscow Walmart employee pleaded guilty last month to wire fraud for stealing more than $121,000 from the company.
April Snegosky, an employee at the Moscow Walmart from 2018 to 2020, had been accused of embezzling money by overpaying herself and manipulating employee and timecard records. She pleaded guilty Feb. 13 in U.S. District Court in Coeur d'Alene, and is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.
According to court documents, Snegosky reactivated accounts belonging to nine employees that were on sabbatical from their employment. She manipulated the employees’ address, Social Security numbers and birth dates. She created fake shifts and clocked the employees in and out of fraudulent shifts. This caused money to be paid to the debit cards in Snegosky’s possession. She spent the money on personal expenses, such as credit card payments.