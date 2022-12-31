There was little question what the most significant story on the Palouse was in 2022 when the staff of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News chose from a list of topics.

And that story — the murders of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus house Nov. 13 — dominated the headlines right up until the end of the year. (See above.)

Besides that tragic event, other stories that kept our reporters busy in 2022 include the region’s housing crunch, the local ripples caused by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the stop-and-start work on the expansion of U.S. Highway 95, the sudden prominence of fentanyl in the drug trade and huge turnover in the Idaho Legislature.

