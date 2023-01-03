Murder suspect could be back in Idaho soon

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is shown in this photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility.

 Uncredited

The 28-year-old man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students could be back on the Palouse as early as this week, according to media reports.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an Idaho warrant for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He is suspected in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin in their King Road residence in Moscow.

Kohberger is a Washington State University graduate student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology and has a Pullman apartment.

