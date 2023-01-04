The 28-year-old suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will return to Idaho within the next 10 days, authorities say.

Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student and Pullman resident, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa., on four counts of first-degree murder, in addition to a felony burglary charge.

He is alleged to have killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 at their King Road home in Moscow.

