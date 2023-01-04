The 28-year-old suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will return to Idaho within the next 10 days, authorities say.
Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student and Pullman resident, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa., on four counts of first-degree murder, in addition to a felony burglary charge.
He is alleged to have killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 at their King Road home in Moscow.
On Tuesday, Kohberger waived his extradition in Pennsylvania to expedite his return to Idaho.
The Moscow Police Department said in a Tuesday statement that details of when his return will take place, as well as the method of transportation, will not be shared publicly for security reasons.
More details about the case are expected to be released after Kohberger arrives in Idaho and an affidavit is unsealed.
But attorneys, law enforcement officers and others involved in the case won’t be able to discuss the affidavit or other court documents after an Idaho magistrate judge on Tuesday evening issued a so-called “gag order” barring officials from talking publicly about many aspects of the case outside of court.
Judges sometimes issue the orders when they fear pre-trial publicity could prevent a defendant from getting a fair trial.
After Kohberger arrives in Idaho, he will attend his initial appearance before the Magistrate Court judge. The judge will explain his rights, the charges against him and schedule a preliminary hearing.
Kohberger will be served with an Idaho arrest warrant. Once that is returned to the court, the probable cause affidavit detailing what led to his arrest will be unsealed. Until then, this information will be withheld from the media and the public.
Michael Mancuso, Monroe County first assistant district attorney, said during a Tuesday news conference that he believes Kohberger waived his extradition so he could know what is in that affidavit.
According to an Associated Press report, the chief public defender in Monroe County, Pa., said his client is eager to be exonerated. Kohberger should be presumed innocent and “not tried in the court of public opinion,” said the public defender, Jason LaBar.
After Tuesday’s hearing, LaBar described Kohberger as “an ordinary guy,” and said that after his extradition he would be represented by Ann Taylor, the chief public defender in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Pennsylvania authorities shared some information about the night Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home.
A Pennsylvania State Police tactical team went to the Chestnuthill Township home in the early morning hours Friday to serve three warrants: one for Kohberger, another for a white Hyundai Elantra and another for the home. The Elantra has been seized and is being processed. Approximately 50 law enforcement members were involved.
Christopher Paris, a commander for PSP, said they chose that time because they felt it would be safest for the police and everyone inside the home. The tactical team broke multiple windows and doors to enter the home. Kohberger was arrested without incident, according to Paris.
Paris said only seven or eight people were initially aware of the FBI notifying Pennsylvania State Police about Kohberger and his presence in Pennsylvania. He said they made the effort to keep this information secret so as not to tip off Kohberger.
Mancuso said it is believed Kohberger traveled from Pullman to Pennsylvania with his father in the middle of December.
The AP reported DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect, and officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said last week. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation.
Investigators have said they are still looking for a murder weapon. Federal and state investigators are combing through Kohberger’s background, financial records and electronic communications as they work to build the case against him, the official who spoke anonymously said. The investigators are also interviewing people who knew Kohberger, including those at WSU, the official said.
Kohberger’s relatives in Pennsylvania have expressed sympathy for the families of the victims but vowed to support Kohberger and promote “his presumption of innocence.”
The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information about Kohberger to contact its tip line at (208) 883-7180, tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Moscow Police Department released an order signed by 2nd District Judge John Judge that will govern how the proceedings will be conducted when Kohberger returns to Latah County. There will be reserved seating for the defendant’s and victims’ families, as well as three media spots — two for pooled broadcast/recording people and one for a pooled still photographer.
Any remaining space will be available to the public and other media members on a first-come basis, according to the order.