PULLMAN — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dean Baquet was honored with the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday evening at the 47th annual Murrow Symposium at Washington State University.

Baquet, formerly the New York Times executive director, has been honored with numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 for investigative reporting of corruption related to the Chicago City Council, the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award from the National Press Foundation in 2022, and many more.

But as of late, Baquet has been leading the Local Investigations Fellowship program through the New York Times, in hopes of helping the next generation of reporters to “produce accountability journalism at a local level,” according to its website.