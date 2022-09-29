Moscow students who are old enough to vote, or close to it, were called upon Wednesday to take action if they want to address climate change.

“The legislation that is passed today will be the framework for tomorrow’s sustainability efforts,” said Moscow High School senior Ian Schlater. “If we have bills that do not stop climate change, future generations will have to pick up the pieces of a broken world. We, the youth, will have to undo the lack of responsibility that today’s politicians have exhibited in stopping the climate crisis.”

Schlater and MHS junior Audrey Pollard are members of the Climate Justice League who took the stage at East City Park to address their classmates during the annual Youth Rally for Climate Action.

