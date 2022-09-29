Moscow students who are old enough to vote, or close to it, were called upon Wednesday to take action if they want to address climate change.
“The legislation that is passed today will be the framework for tomorrow’s sustainability efforts,” said Moscow High School senior Ian Schlater. “If we have bills that do not stop climate change, future generations will have to pick up the pieces of a broken world. We, the youth, will have to undo the lack of responsibility that today’s politicians have exhibited in stopping the climate crisis.”
Schlater and MHS junior Audrey Pollard are members of the Climate Justice League who took the stage at East City Park to address their classmates during the annual Youth Rally for Climate Action.
Dozens of local students marched to East City Park to raise awareness about climate change and hear from local leaders about what actions they can take to cut emissions.
Pollard said Moscow will continue to see rising temperatures, decreased snowpack and longer wildfire seasons because of climate change.
“Smoke from wildfires and extreme heat events have led to unhealthy conditions and increases in respiratory illness in the region,” she said. “This impacts not only my fall sports, cycling and swimming, but also causes more school closures which can be difficult for keeping up with classes.”
On Monday, the Moscow City Council will vote on the city’s Climate Action Plan, which is a guide to help the city become carbon neutral by 2050.
Al Poplawski, member of Moscow’s Sustainable Environment Commission, said the city is trying to set a good example for the rest of the community, as the city government is only responsible for 2.4% of the community’s total emissions. He encouraged the students to advocate for electric vehicles and converting homes to all-electric power. He urged them to talk to their parents about sustainability.
“I would say, never doubt that you can have an impact on the decisions your parents make,” he said.
Idaho District 5 Sen. David Nelson also spoke at the event and said he knows of only one bill that the Idaho Legislature has passed regarding climate change and it was a bill he worked on to open up funding for electric school buses.
That is why he encouraged students to vote if climate change matters to them.
“Your vote really counts here,” he said. “We are one of only four legislative districts in the state that are truly competitive in the fall.”
Pollard and Schlater said their classmates need to be informed voters and asked them to talk to their family, teachers and school administrators about taking action.
“Who is going to be impacted the most by the effects of global climate change?” Schlater asked. “We are.”