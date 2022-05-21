A new bar planning to open on Moscow’s Main Street has applied for a waiver from the city to obtain a liquor, beer and wine license.
Neat is expected to open July 1 on 104 S. Main St. on the second floor above Mingles Bar and Grill. It needs a waiver because Idaho city code prohibits the retail sale of alcohol within 300 feet of a church or any other place of worship except with the approval of the governing body of the municipality.
The proposed location is within 300 feet of the New Saint Andrew’s North Campus building that was previously CJ’s. Christ Church holds church services in that building every Sunday.
The Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss the waiver for Neat during its 3 p.m. Monday meeting.
Alyssa Morrissette, of Bellevue, is listed as Neat’s owner on the liquor license application.