Main Street will not have a continued bike lane in new design plans for downtown Pullman.

The Pullman City Council met with Welch Comer team members to receive an update on Project Downtown. Welch Comer, an urban renewal company in Coeur d’Alene, reported it is 60% done with the final design stage. The project is still years away from being completed, but the firm reported it is making steady progress in its early development.

Project Downtown is a city-led effort to revitalize the town’s streets, public spaces and infrastructure, according to its website. Launched in the summer of 2022, residents were able to comment on what they would like to see improved throughout the downtown area. Welch Comer reported they moved into their second phase to finalize design plans in October 2022, according to past reporting.

Recommended for you