New policy in the works worries WA sportsmen

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is in the midst of crafting a new policy that could influence work to conserve the state’s game and nongame species as well as the habitats they depend on for years to come.

But some hunters and anglers, who fear there may be a hidden agenda in the conservation policy, are feeling uneasy.

A draft of the policy, released for public comment in April, defines conservation and names it as the top priority of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. It directs the agency to base its work on science, to seek partners, to use adaptive management and to identify risks to fish, wildlife and ecosystems while making decisions.