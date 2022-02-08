New rules for e-bikes, e-scooters OK’d

The Moscow City Council on Monday passed new city rules prohibiting electric assist devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters from being operated on downtown Moscow sidewalks beginning June 1.
Moscow is anticipating these devices becoming more popular especially as companies are interested in deploying e-bikes and e-scooters in the city.
City Deputy Supervisor Cody Riddle said the city wants to support the use of these devices but not risk pedestrian safety.
“Some of these devices are getting quite heavy and can operate at significant speeds,” he said.
To avoid endangering pedestrians, new rules will establish a “dismount” or “no-ride” zone for e-assist devices in the downtown area. Staff will install signs displaying the rules.
The devices can still operate on downtown streets, as well as sidewalks outside the downtown area. The speed limit for sidewalks outside downtown will be 10 mph. Nonmotorized pathways will have a 15 mph limit.
The new city code has exceptions for electric wheelchairs and police e-bikes.
The city will enter into a license agreement with the companies that would require them to provide a local agent who can manage the repairs of the devices and locate any that are abandoned.
The company would also need to have a 24-hour hotline to field complaints and requests for immediate removal of the vehicles.
The Moscow City Council on Monday also gave its approval to begin a project intended to improve how first responders communicate with Whitcom, the regional emergency dispatch center.
The city will enter into an agreement with Hatfield & Dawson Consulting Engineers to begin developing a new emergency radio communication system that is supposed to eliminate dead zones where first responders cannot communicate through their radios.
According to Monday’s meeting agenda, these dead zones result in delayed notification and delayed police officer response, both of which have escalated risks to citizens, officers and property.
It will also eliminate the need for police and firefighters to switch radio channels, City Supervisor Bill Belknap said.
City Councilmember Gina Taruscio said it is “terrifying” that police officers would have to spend time changing their radio channel while responding to an event.
“That’s scary to me,” she said.
The project includes installing a new simulcast system and replacing all mobile and handheld radios.
The total project will cost an estimated $3.4 million and take 24 months to complete. Moscow is using money from the CARES Act as well as city funds accumulated over time to pay for the project, Belknap said.
The city also ratified a $955,000 Economic Development Administration grant Monday that will fund construction of a bridge on Sixth Street over Paradise Creek near Mountain View Road.
The single-span bridge will replace the existing culverts that have sustained damage from age and recent flood events in 2017 and 2019. It will also include sidewalks and bike lanes.
This EDA grant will be matched with $515,000 from the city. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2022.
