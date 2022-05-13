Construction has begun for a new student housing development located within 2 miles of Washington State University, called the Annex of Pullman.
The project will sit on about 10 acres of land at 1555 NE Northwood Drive. It will include one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment units with a total of 399 beds, as well as a fitness center, study rooms, clubhouse and outdoor patio.
Because the development isn’t set to be completed until fall 2024, little is known about the cost and availability of the housing.
The construction is expected to cost nearly $48 million, according to a news release from the Annex Group, an Indianapolis-based housing development company, and Eastmark Capital Group, a Seattle-based real estate acquisitions and development company.
“We’re so excited to bring this property to students at Washington State University,” Annex Group CEO Kyle Bach stated in the release. “We’ve specifically-designed the layouts with today’s college student in mind.”
The 3-story complex will feature balconies on the ends of exterior corridors, according to Bach.
The housing will be adjacent to the north side of the WSU campus and within walking distance of the university’s new recreation center.
Jeromy Moore, building official for the city of Pullman, told the Daily News the developers have spent many months going through the motions to get the site approved for construction. He says the new housing is in an area already full of apartments.
“They’re waiting for actual permit issuance on the buildings right now,” Moore said. “The site plan is approved. They have a grading permit.”
