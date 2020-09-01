Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers appointed Sgt. Chris Chapman to replace Ron Rockness as the county’s new undersheriff.
Rockness in January was charged with second-degree assault domestic violence after allegedly breaking a woman’s finger during an argument. He was placed on administrative leave at the time. He retired from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office in June.
Chapman has served with the department since 1995 and has worked his way through the ranks, serving as a reserve deputy, deputy and sergeant.
He is a lifelong Whitman County resident who attended Pullman public schools and Washington State University.