Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday on the Palouse, including five in Latah County and four in Whitman County, according to local health agencies.
The five new cases — three people in their 40s, one man in his 50s and one woman in her 60s — in Latah County increased the countywide total to 3,258 cases, including 3,091 confirmed and 167 probable cases, since the pandemic started, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District. Of the 3,258, 3,199 have recovered, 47 are open and 12 people have died.
Whitman County’s four new confirmed cases pushed its total to 4,461 since the pandemic started. Deaths related to the virus remained unchanged at 52 and hospitalizations since the pandemic started increased by two Wednesday to 133.