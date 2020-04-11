There were no changes in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday on the Palouse.
There are still three confirmed cases in Latah County and 12 confirmed cases in Whitman County. The Whitman County Health Department reiterated that four of those 12 people have fully recovered and are cleared from isolation. There have been at least 401 negative test results for Whitman County.
The health department is advising the public to be aware of fraudulent activities related to COVID-19.
“If citizens become aware of fake coronavirus testing sites, fake coronavirus testing kits, fake treatments or vaccines being advertised/sold, or coronavirus robocalls/in-person fraud, they can contact the Washington State Fusion Center at intake@WSFC.wa.gov,” a news release said.
There are 19 confirmed cases, two probable cases and five deaths in Nez Perce County. Asotin County Public Health announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to six.
Kootenai County in Idaho is reporting 44 known cases.
There have been 1,396 confirmed cases across Idaho and 25 deaths. As of Friday afternoon, Washington state is reporting 9,608 confirmed cases and 446 deaths.