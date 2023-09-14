Latah County District Judge John Judge heard arguments Wednesday about the merits of public access versus the risk of sensationalizing the Bryan Kohberger case while he ponders whether to ban cameras from the suspect’s future hearings.

Kohberger’s attorneys have requested the judge prohibit cameras from the courtroom, or at least move them to a different part of the courtroom, because of concerns they are harming their client’s right to a fair trial.

Wendy Olson, who is representing a media coalition fighting to keep cameras in the courtroom, argued cameras are important because they allow a greater number of people to observe first-hand how the case is playing out.

