There weren’t any election night surprises in southeastern Washington on Tuesday, since all primary election candidates from the region will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Most of the local races in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties were uncontested anyway, as were the two 9th Legislative District seats that were on the ballot.
The only contested local races in the region were for Garfield County sheriff and Whitman County commissioner.
In Garfield County, the unofficial election night results had Sheriff Drew Hyer leading challenger Kurt Miller by a margin of 480 votes to 383, or 55% to 44%.
Both candidates are Republicans.
Garfield County voters also gave a thumbs-up to an emergency communications equipment levy request. It received 588 votes, or 72%, compared to 230 votes and 28% against.
In Whitman County, Republican incumbent Michael Largent received 1,236 votes, or 62%, compared to 765 votes and 38% for Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey in the District 3 commissioner race.
Additional mail-in ballots will be counted later this week. Official results will be certified Aug. 16. Per Washington’s Top Two primary rules, the two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election.
In statewide results, voters appeared to be whittling a crowded U.S. Senate field down to Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
With several counties still to report, Murray was ahead with 54% of the vote, compared to 32% for Smiley. However, the election night results had Smiley ahead in all three counties in southeastern Washington.
In the 5th Congressional District race, incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers was leading Democratic challenger Natasha Hill by about 51% to 31%.