There weren’t any election night surprises in southeastern Washington on Tuesday, since all primary election candidates from the region will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Most of the local races in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties were uncontested anyway, as were the two 9th Legislative District seats that were on the ballot.

The only contested local races in the region were for Garfield County sheriff and Whitman County commissioner.

