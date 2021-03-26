Faced with a setback, a local nonprofit that helps the Palouse’s furry friends saw an opportunity.
Cooper’s Legacy Foundation normally raises money to help families pay for medical treatment for their pets with auctions, raffles and requests for donations.
When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s events that allowed for raffles and auctions, such as Washington State University’s Mom’s Weekend, Cooper’s Legacy Foundation started looking for alternatives.
That is how Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop was born.
Foundation founder Lori Ammons discovered that a thrift shop located in the basement of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman was going out of business last year. So, she negotiated a deal for Cooper’s Legacy Foundation to take over the store.
It opened Jan. 18 and is operated by Ammons and other volunteers.
Ammons hopes the store can provide a steady revenue stream that can help the nonprofit pay for lower cost medical operations without having to ask for donations.
She said the foundation, which began eight years ago, helps an average of two to four families per year pay for treatments for their pet.
These procedures normally cost between $2,000 to $3,000 each, but can be more expensive depending on the pet’s needs, she said.
Anybody in Idaho or Washington can apply for help, but the treatment must be in Whitman or Latah counties.
“We’d like to be able to help more,” Ammons said. “But you can only ask a community for so much so many times. So we only take those cases that are absolutely critical that we can do.”
She said the foundation cannot cover emergency procedures.
Ammons said Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Retail Shop also benefits the community by providing affordable items to those who need them. With the pandemic hurting people financially, a thrift store may be useful to many families.
“If we can serve the community and accomplish our mission, win-win,” she said.
She said her customers are people of all ages and employees stock the store accordingly.
“We get all sorts and we try to appeal to all sorts,” she said.
The store takes in clothing for young and old, household items, accessories, crafts and games.
It cannot take heavy items such as furniture or certain electronics such as televisions. It also will not take any items that may be unsafe, such as strollers or car seats.
Running this store has been a new experience for Ammons, who works full-time as a life insurance underwriter. However, she doesn’t mind the challenge because Cooper’s Legacy Foundation is her passion project.
“Yeah, it’s been an adjustment but it’s been really fun,” she said. “When you’re really passionate about something and you really enjoy it it’s not like work.”
Information about Cooper’s Legacy Foundation and the resale shop can be found at cooperslegacyfoundation.org. There also is a donation box located outside the store.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.