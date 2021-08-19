Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — its biggest single-day increase since 188 cases were reported in the region Dec. 7.
The five-county public health district also reported one new death related to the disease — a Latah County man in his 80s. This comes on the heels of two new deaths reported in Latah County on Tuesday. The county’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 16 since the pandemic began.
Latah County’s share of new cases Wednesday was 22, including four people younger than 18, a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 29, three men and four women in their 30s, two men and a woman in their 40s, a man in his 50s, three women in their 60s and two in their 70s. There have been 3,440 total cases confirmed in Latah County.
Whitman County reported 12 new cases Wednesday, which brings its total to 4,627. Deaths in the county remained unchanged at 54, the most recent of which was reported Monday. No new hospitalizations related to the disease were reported.
In its most recent two-week period — Aug. 1-14 — the county reported 137 total cases, which calculates to 273 per 100,000 residents, pushing Whitman County into a “moderate” activity level as defined by the Washington Department of Health.
In response to the rising number of cases, the city of Pullman announced earlier this week it will require masks in all indoor public spaces within city facilities. These include Pullman City Hall, Neill Public Library, the Pullman Police Department lobby, Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center, and the Senior Center.