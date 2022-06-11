The Common Tone Music Festival is coming to Moscow and Pullman from Wednesday through next Saturday and is free to the public.
The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., No. 130, in Moscow with a preview concert with TORCH Collective. TORCH is made up of multidiscipline artists. This concert is also a donor party for everyone to gather who’s supported the festival.
At 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paradise Creek Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverside St., Suite C, in Pullman, where the TORCH Quartet will play three of their new works. They will also feature composers younger than 30 at the event.
The group heads back to Moscow at 6 p.m. Friday at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, with eight new performances by the TORCH Collective.
The final performance in the festival is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, and will have performances from the TORCH Quartet, Post Haste Duo, Proud Duo, Navin Chettri, Seeing Double Duo, and readings by local authors.
There will be food trucks available at the events.
The Common Tone Music Festival is organized by the Common Tone Arts Institute for Creativity, a Seattle nonprofit. Brian Chin, the executive director, graduated from Moscow High School in 1993. He has since gone on to be named the chair of the music department at Seattle Pacific University.
The organization works to promote northwest artists from both Moscow and Pullman as well as the Seattle area by embedding them in local business to provide free and open experiences, according to the news release.
Common Tone Arts aims to inspire change for the world through education and music. For more information on the institute and upcoming events, visit ctmusicfest.org.
