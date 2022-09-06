Genesha Mortensen moved into her new office on the University of Idaho campus during the summer with a goal to lay the groundwork for a robust campus recovery system in Moscow.

Now, a week into the new school year, she is ready to meet it head on.

Vandal Recovery, an outreach program of Latah Recovery Center, moved into the bottom floor of the Center at 822 Elm St. with a goal to create a community around recovery on campus. It is open to any faculty, staff or students on campus, and offers help with drugs and alcohol, mental health and other issues.

