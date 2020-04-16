Mark Wintz, a local developer from Wintz and Co., purchased the former Salvation Army thrift store on South Jackson Street on March 31 and intends to convert the space into offices for a local tech company — not Emsi — that is seeking more space, according to Justin Rasmussen, broker for Kiemle Hagood in Moscow.
Wintz could not be reached for comment.
At the neighboring Emsi building, “Space for Opportunity” signs are posted on windows. Rasmussen said Kiemle Hagood is seeking a tenant for the building once Emsi moves to its new location — a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building at the former St. John Hardware and Implement site on Jackson and C streets in Moscow. The new Emsi building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.