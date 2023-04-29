Officials investigating alleged misuse of Idaho’s Empowering Parents grants

The Idaho State Board of Education is reviewing the Empowering Parents program — saying some of the federally funded family education microgrants may have been used to cover ineligible purchases such as clothes, TVs, smart watches or household cleaning items.

The scope of the purchasing problems was not immediately clear, and there isn’t a clear timetable for the review. It’s also unclear whether the state can get its money back for an unauthorized purchase.

The questionable grants date back to at least mid-February, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler told Idaho Education News on Friday.