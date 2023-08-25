Officials remind residents of dunes safety

This 2012 photo shows Illia Dunes inundated with about 3,000 beachgoers in late August. The crowd left broken glass and trash, which prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily shut down the beach.

 Army Corps of Engineers

The Army Corps of Engineers is reminding visitors of its policies while recreating at popular sites.

The Illia Dunes and Granite Point located near the Lower Granite Dam have been drawing large crowds of college students for decades. Both sites are often overcrowded during the weeks leading up to Labor Day weekend.

Weather this weekend should be perfect for gathering at the sites. The forecast for southwestern Pullman predicts partly cloudy conditions today with highs of 80 and lows of 60, and a 30-40% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny with some haze from regional wildfires, with a high of 88 and a low of 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with some haze, with a high of 90 and a low of 60, according to Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet at the Spokane National Weather Service.

Recommended for you