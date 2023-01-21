Palouse health officials reported a total of eight new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days — one of the smallest weekly totals in months.There were five new cases in Latah County and three new cases in Whitman County. No deaths were reported.
Only 8 new COVID-19 cases last week
- Staff report
