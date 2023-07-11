Open Primaries group files suit

Raul Labrador

 U.S. House Office of Photography

Supporters of the Open Primaries Initiative filed a lawsuit Monday asking the Idaho Supreme Court to repeal and replace the ballot titles assigned to the initiative by Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

The coalition Idahoans for Open Primaries announced July 3 it would file the lawsuit, contending the assigned titles were false and misleading.

The initiative proposed by the group would create a nonpartisan primary election and allow ranked-choice voting. The attorney general and secretary of state are required to provide ballot titles that summarize the issue on the ballot.

