Optum Idaho, a managed care organization for the state’s Medicaid behavioral health plan, has donated $200,000 toward work to expand mental health and substance use disorder resource access through Project ECHO.

Project ECHO, which stands for Extension for Community Health Outcomes, provides training for medical professionals and social workers looking to improve their skills.

The program is housed through a partnership with the WWAMI medical education program at the University of Idaho.

