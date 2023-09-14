BOISE — Former Gov. Butch Otter has joined a growing list of former Republican officials who have endorsed the proposal to open primary elections up to all voters regardless of party affiliation and implement ranked-choice voting; current leadership of the Idaho GOP opposes the proposal.

Otter and his wife Lori Otter made the announcement of their support at a news conference Wednesday with former Attorney General Jim Jones at the Capitol.

“I’m proud to be part of this,” Otter said. “... a lot of the folks that Jim has on that list (of supporters), you’ll see before their name, ‘former’ — well, they were former people that served when politics was cordial, when the campaigns were not divisive like they are now. I want to bring that all back to Idaho. Idaho deserves better.”

