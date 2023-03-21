The cause of the Sunday morning fire that seriously damaged a sober group living home in Moscow is still under investigation

The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Oxford House at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on Bitterroot Street and found flames in the front of the building extending to the roof.

The Pullman Fire Department assisted with the fire suppression efforts and no other homes were damaged. The right side of the Oxford House was destroyed and the building remained taped off Monday.

Recommended for you