The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Palouse Conservation District with a $100,000 grant to teach water conservation.
According to a news release, the district plans to use the money to develop new opportunities for K-12 students to experience hands-on water quality and conservation programs in a virtual classroom and out in the field.
The district also plans to lead backyard water conservation workshops, demonstrations and volunteer projects for community members. It will also create a citizen science watershed monitoring program along the South and North Fork of the Palouse River.
The PCD announced Wednesday several awards up to $5,000 will be granted to individuals in groups or organizations pursuing local water conservation measures. It is asking for applications from community groups, teachers, school districts, municipalities, or any other entities seeking to engage their members or the community in water quality and quantity issues.
Full proposal guidelines can be found at www.PalouseCD.org. Applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 15 to be considered. Please visit www.PalouseCD.org or contact ElizabethS@PalouseCD.org for more information.