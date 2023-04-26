PALOUSE — Primary care is being offered at Palouse Health Center’s new location in Palouse.

The clinic moved to 305 E. Main St., Suite 102, across the street from its former office, according to a news release from Pullman Regional Hospital.

The providers at the clinic are two physician assistants, Jen Davis and Teresa Cargill. They see patients from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.