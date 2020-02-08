Paradise Creek reached 9.12 feet, just below the 9.2-foot flood stage, at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a flood warning for the creek Friday afternoon that remained in effect until 10 p.m. Friday night. It stated the rising creek would reach flood stage Friday night.
At 9.2 feet, water would be out of the creek at the intersection of Bridge Street and Hillcrest Drive and would potentially be flowing into the intersection at that stage.
At 8.8 feet, water would start to back up through the storm drains on Roosevelt Street. At 8.4 feet, water would pool at Mountain View Park.
The NWS issued a flood advisory Thursday afternoon that remained in effect until Friday afternoon. The creek topped out at 8.68 feet Thursday night.
A Moscow police and public works official said Friday morning they had not responded to any flooded structures.
Rain, snow and windy conditions are likely today and no precipitation is expected Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.
Residents can monitor Paradise Creek’s water level at bit.ly/2vcFntK.